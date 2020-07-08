14427 Ainsdale Ct

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a1ee791034 ----
Eastwood\'s Preserve Community on the Golf Course presents a Beautiful Pool Home on a Corner Lot. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, and 2-Car Garage Situated on a cul-de-sac. Enjoy the large open kitchen with granite countertops, 42-inch Cabinets, Large Pantry, with stainless steel appliances. The home features free basic cable and internet along with pool and lawn maintenance service. This is truly a worry free home. Outside you can enjoy the pool area year round with a large, screened in pool area. Please call or email for a tour today.
Attached 2 Car Garage
Carpet
Gated Community
Golf
Granite Countertops
Paver Pool
Pool
Screened Lanai
Tile Flooring
Wood Flooring