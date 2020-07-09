14124 Yellow Wood Cir

Amenities
Immaculate 4-Bedroom 2-Bathroom Home in Orlando - This 4-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home is immaculate and features a beautifully updated kitchen and an immaculate yard with a gorgeous patio and fire-pit perfect for entertaining!!
HOA APPROVAL MANDATORY
Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.
To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMSouthOrlando.com
Application Fee: $50
Pet Fee: $150
Administration Fee $125
INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)
(RLNE5294799)