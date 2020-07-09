All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

14124 Yellow Wood Cir

14124 Yellow Wood Circle · No Longer Available
Alafaya
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

14124 Yellow Wood Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculate 4-Bedroom 2-Bathroom Home in Orlando - This 4-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home is immaculate and features a beautifully updated kitchen and an immaculate yard with a gorgeous patio and fire-pit perfect for entertaining!!

HOA APPROVAL MANDATORY

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMSouthOrlando.com

Application Fee: $50
Pet Fee: $150
Administration Fee $125

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

(RLNE5294799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14124 Yellow Wood Cir have any available units?
14124 Yellow Wood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 14124 Yellow Wood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
14124 Yellow Wood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14124 Yellow Wood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 14124 Yellow Wood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 14124 Yellow Wood Cir offer parking?
No, 14124 Yellow Wood Cir does not offer parking.
Does 14124 Yellow Wood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14124 Yellow Wood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14124 Yellow Wood Cir have a pool?
No, 14124 Yellow Wood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 14124 Yellow Wood Cir have accessible units?
No, 14124 Yellow Wood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 14124 Yellow Wood Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 14124 Yellow Wood Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14124 Yellow Wood Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 14124 Yellow Wood Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

