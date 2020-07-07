All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:37 PM

14107 Golden Rain Tree Blvd.

14107 Golden Rain Tree Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14107 Golden Rain Tree Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
online portal
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/742b32d052 ---- AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This great three bedroom house in Avalon Park Village is convenient to the 408, 417, Beach Line, shopping, fine dining and nearby schools. It includes an open floor plan with a living room/dining room combo, family room, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, a nice master suite with dual vanities, walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and a two car garage. This is a great location in southeast Orlando and within easy access to community amenities to including pool, playground, parks, and recreational courts. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs. Community Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14107 Golden Rain Tree Blvd. have any available units?
14107 Golden Rain Tree Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14107 Golden Rain Tree Blvd. have?
Some of 14107 Golden Rain Tree Blvd.'s amenities include 24hr maintenance, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14107 Golden Rain Tree Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
14107 Golden Rain Tree Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14107 Golden Rain Tree Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 14107 Golden Rain Tree Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14107 Golden Rain Tree Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 14107 Golden Rain Tree Blvd. offers parking.
Does 14107 Golden Rain Tree Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14107 Golden Rain Tree Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14107 Golden Rain Tree Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 14107 Golden Rain Tree Blvd. has a pool.
Does 14107 Golden Rain Tree Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 14107 Golden Rain Tree Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 14107 Golden Rain Tree Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14107 Golden Rain Tree Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14107 Golden Rain Tree Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14107 Golden Rain Tree Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.

