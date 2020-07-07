14107 Golden Rain Tree Blvd.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/742b32d052 ---- AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This great three bedroom house in Avalon Park Village is convenient to the 408, 417, Beach Line, shopping, fine dining and nearby schools. It includes an open floor plan with a living room/dining room combo, family room, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, a nice master suite with dual vanities, walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and a two car garage. This is a great location in southeast Orlando and within easy access to community amenities to including pool, playground, parks, and recreational courts. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs. Community Pool