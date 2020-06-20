All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:47 PM

14103 WEYMOUTH RUN

14103 Weymouth Run · (407) 629-6330
Location

14103 Weymouth Run, Alafaya, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,088

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2490 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 story home with 2 car garage in a gated golf course community. Living room, dining room, family room, and eat-in kitchen; all appliances and washer & dryer hookups. Community pool, tennis courts, fitness center, playgound, soccer field, softball field, and jogging track. **The Homeowners Association for this community will not allow roommates. $500.00 one time fee to register tenants with guard house and have access to community amenities. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly Home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14103 WEYMOUTH RUN have any available units?
14103 WEYMOUTH RUN has a unit available for $2,088 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14103 WEYMOUTH RUN have?
Some of 14103 WEYMOUTH RUN's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14103 WEYMOUTH RUN currently offering any rent specials?
14103 WEYMOUTH RUN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14103 WEYMOUTH RUN pet-friendly?
Yes, 14103 WEYMOUTH RUN is pet friendly.
Does 14103 WEYMOUTH RUN offer parking?
Yes, 14103 WEYMOUTH RUN does offer parking.
Does 14103 WEYMOUTH RUN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14103 WEYMOUTH RUN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14103 WEYMOUTH RUN have a pool?
Yes, 14103 WEYMOUTH RUN has a pool.
Does 14103 WEYMOUTH RUN have accessible units?
No, 14103 WEYMOUTH RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 14103 WEYMOUTH RUN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14103 WEYMOUTH RUN has units with dishwashers.
Does 14103 WEYMOUTH RUN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14103 WEYMOUTH RUN has units with air conditioning.
