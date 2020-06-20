14103 WEYMOUTH RUN

Amenities

4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 story home with 2 car garage in a gated golf course community. Living room, dining room, family room, and eat-in kitchen; all appliances and washer & dryer hookups. Community pool, tennis courts, fitness center, playgound, soccer field, softball field, and jogging track. **The Homeowners Association for this community will not allow roommates. $500.00 one time fee to register tenants with guard house and have access to community amenities. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly Home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).