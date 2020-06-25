Amenities

14101 MORNING FROST DR Available 05/10/19 Avalon Park Gated Single Family House - 3 Bedroom + den, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage located in Avalon Lakes. Gated community includes community pool, fitness, clubhouse, tennis, basketball and playground. Desirable location- close to highways, restaurants and shops.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. Property is occupied and appointment is required. Available for occupancy after 05/10/19. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.



