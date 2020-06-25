All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

14101 MORNING FROST DR

14101 Morning Frost Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14101 Morning Frost Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
14101 MORNING FROST DR Available 05/10/19 Avalon Park Gated Single Family House - 3 Bedroom + den, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage located in Avalon Lakes. Gated community includes community pool, fitness, clubhouse, tennis, basketball and playground. Desirable location- close to highways, restaurants and shops.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. Property is occupied and appointment is required. Available for occupancy after 05/10/19. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.

(RLNE4828934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14101 MORNING FROST DR have any available units?
14101 MORNING FROST DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14101 MORNING FROST DR have?
Some of 14101 MORNING FROST DR's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14101 MORNING FROST DR currently offering any rent specials?
14101 MORNING FROST DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14101 MORNING FROST DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 14101 MORNING FROST DR is pet friendly.
Does 14101 MORNING FROST DR offer parking?
Yes, 14101 MORNING FROST DR offers parking.
Does 14101 MORNING FROST DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14101 MORNING FROST DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14101 MORNING FROST DR have a pool?
Yes, 14101 MORNING FROST DR has a pool.
Does 14101 MORNING FROST DR have accessible units?
No, 14101 MORNING FROST DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14101 MORNING FROST DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 14101 MORNING FROST DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14101 MORNING FROST DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14101 MORNING FROST DR has units with air conditioning.
