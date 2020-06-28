14089 Wild Majestic St

Amenities

Great Town home 3 bed 2 and half baths in Avalon Park with two car garage - This beautiful and cozy home on a corner lot. It's spacious and has a very open floor plan.Kitchen fully renovated with gray modern cabinets granite counter tops as well as bathroom vanities to match ,new not shown on these pictures with also Neutral color paint and wall to wall plush carpets. The home offers 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath. The Master Bedroom and on-suite on 1st floor plus a 1/2 bath for company as well. Washer/Dryer included . The kitchen and living room naturally lends itself to entertaining, as the kitchen over looks the main living area. The neighborhood pool is a great , basic cable , and lawn service included in the much sought after community of Avalon Park. This won't last ! call to schedule a showing after 9/1/2019



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3617650)