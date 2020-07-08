13888 RED MANGROVE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Excellent Rental Opportunity in Avalon Park! Beautiful OPEN FLOOR PLAN with GREAT ROOM, EXTRA LARGE DINING AREA, OPEN KITCHEN and covered patio are all here waiting for you! The PLANTATION SHUTTERS throughout the entire house make this home stand out. This is a clean slate for you to add your decorating touches and personal style and the floor plan is a wonderful use of space! The MASTER BEDROOM IS LARGE and features a HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET and lots of natural light. Excellent Schools and great location! This lovely home is conveniently located to this community's pool at the end of this street. It's also easy to get to as it's located right off Avalon Park South Blvd.