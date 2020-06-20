13828 Guildhall Circle

Amenities

pet friendly pool air conditioning playground racquetball court basketball court

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Exquisite 3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Orlando, FL!!! - PICTURES COMING SOON! Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL home in Orlando, FL! You will feel right at home in the Eastwood Golf Course Community, featuring a community pool, playground, tennis courts, and neighborhood elementary school. OPEN living area. Kitchen features ample amount of cabinetry and counter space, great for entertaining family and friends. Natural light throughout. SPACIOUS master bedroom part can be used as a nursery or office. Tile in main living area. Large backyard and Lawn Care included. Enjoy your evenings and weekends in your oversized backyard and with all the amenities Eastwood has to offer! Master suite features large his and hers closets.



MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE5055605)