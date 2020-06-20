Amenities
13807 Guildhall Circle Available 07/10/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to the BEAUTIFUL neighborhood of Eastwood Golf Community. You will feel right at home the moment you step into the SPACIOUS floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a split plan. Wood laminate floors in living room/dining room, tile in wet areas & carpet in family room & bedrooms. Kitchen features 42" cabinets & center island. Sliding doors lead out to covered lanai & private backyard with no rear neighbors. Walk in closet in master bedroom & separate tub & shower in master bath. MUST SEE!!! Close to neighborhood elementary school, Waterford Lakes Town Center, shopping, restaurants, Siemens & Lockheed Martin, near SR 408 & 417. Amenities include community pool, tennis courts, basketball, 2 parks, playground, & basic cable. MUST SEE!!! Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**
(RLNE4382472)