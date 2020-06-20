All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

13807 Guildhall Circle

13807 Guildhall Circle · (407) 258-1332 ext. 522
Location

13807 Guildhall Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13807 Guildhall Circle · Avail. Jul 10

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1783 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
volleyball court
13807 Guildhall Circle Available 07/10/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to the BEAUTIFUL neighborhood of Eastwood Golf Community. You will feel right at home the moment you step into the SPACIOUS floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a split plan. Wood laminate floors in living room/dining room, tile in wet areas & carpet in family room & bedrooms. Kitchen features 42" cabinets & center island. Sliding doors lead out to covered lanai & private backyard with no rear neighbors. Walk in closet in master bedroom & separate tub & shower in master bath. MUST SEE!!! Close to neighborhood elementary school, Waterford Lakes Town Center, shopping, restaurants, Siemens & Lockheed Martin, near SR 408 & 417. Amenities include community pool, tennis courts, basketball, 2 parks, playground, & basic cable. MUST SEE!!! Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE4382472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13807 Guildhall Circle have any available units?
13807 Guildhall Circle has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13807 Guildhall Circle have?
Some of 13807 Guildhall Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13807 Guildhall Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13807 Guildhall Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13807 Guildhall Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 13807 Guildhall Circle is pet friendly.
Does 13807 Guildhall Circle offer parking?
No, 13807 Guildhall Circle does not offer parking.
Does 13807 Guildhall Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13807 Guildhall Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13807 Guildhall Circle have a pool?
Yes, 13807 Guildhall Circle has a pool.
Does 13807 Guildhall Circle have accessible units?
No, 13807 Guildhall Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13807 Guildhall Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 13807 Guildhall Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13807 Guildhall Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13807 Guildhall Circle has units with air conditioning.
