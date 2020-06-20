Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse playground pool racquetball court tennis court volleyball court

13807 Guildhall Circle Available 07/10/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to the BEAUTIFUL neighborhood of Eastwood Golf Community. You will feel right at home the moment you step into the SPACIOUS floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a split plan. Wood laminate floors in living room/dining room, tile in wet areas & carpet in family room & bedrooms. Kitchen features 42" cabinets & center island. Sliding doors lead out to covered lanai & private backyard with no rear neighbors. Walk in closet in master bedroom & separate tub & shower in master bath. MUST SEE!!! Close to neighborhood elementary school, Waterford Lakes Town Center, shopping, restaurants, Siemens & Lockheed Martin, near SR 408 & 417. Amenities include community pool, tennis courts, basketball, 2 parks, playground, & basic cable. MUST SEE!!! Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE4382472)