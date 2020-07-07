All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 13730 GUILDHALL CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
13730 GUILDHALL CIRCLE
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

13730 GUILDHALL CIRCLE

13730 Guildhall Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13730 Guildhall Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
13730 GUILDHALL CIRCLE Available 04/01/21 SPACIOUS 4 BED 2.5 BATH WITH WATERVIEW - Spacious, waterview 4 bed 2.5 bath single-family home. Formal living room, family room, dining area and gathering room.
First floor Master bedroom with spacious bathroom, include separate tub and shower. Oversized screened patio. Nearby fitness and sports amenities.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 or more (per pet)
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

Contact Leasing Department at (321) 895-7251 guil13730@rent.dynasty.com. 3324

(RLNE5718585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13730 GUILDHALL CIRCLE have any available units?
13730 GUILDHALL CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13730 GUILDHALL CIRCLE have?
Some of 13730 GUILDHALL CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13730 GUILDHALL CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
13730 GUILDHALL CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13730 GUILDHALL CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13730 GUILDHALL CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 13730 GUILDHALL CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 13730 GUILDHALL CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 13730 GUILDHALL CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13730 GUILDHALL CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13730 GUILDHALL CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 13730 GUILDHALL CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 13730 GUILDHALL CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 13730 GUILDHALL CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 13730 GUILDHALL CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13730 GUILDHALL CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13730 GUILDHALL CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13730 GUILDHALL CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College