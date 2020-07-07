Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

13730 GUILDHALL CIRCLE Available 04/01/21 SPACIOUS 4 BED 2.5 BATH WITH WATERVIEW - Spacious, waterview 4 bed 2.5 bath single-family home. Formal living room, family room, dining area and gathering room.

First floor Master bedroom with spacious bathroom, include separate tub and shower. Oversized screened patio. Nearby fitness and sports amenities.



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 or more (per pet)

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.



Contact Leasing Department at (321) 895-7251 guil13730@rent.dynasty.com. 3324



