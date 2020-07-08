13726 Old Dock Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground pool garage

East Orlando 4br 3ba + BONUS ROOM in BRIDGEWATER community! New windows, updated AC, includes lawn care. - East Orlando 4br 3ba + BONUS ROOM in BRIDGEWATER community! Expect to be impressed by this extremely well maintained home.. New ENERGY EFFICIENT double pane windows, UPDATED 18 Seer A/C unit for the downstairs, FIRST FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM, 3 way split plan. OPEN FLOOR PLAN in living area, with kitchen open to the family room. Separate living and dining rooms with CROWN MOLDING. Kitchen features island counter, large pantry, updated Samsung STAINLESS STEEL appliances, solid wood cabinets with crown molding. Double sliding doors from family room to covered rear porch, also accessible from master bedroom and bath 3. Spacious master bedroom with WALK IN CLOSET. Master bath has "his & hers" vanities, GARDEN TUB and separate glass enclosed shower. Updated vanity in bath 2 with tile shower and tub/shower combo and double sink vanity in bath 3. HUGE BONUS ROOM upstairs with its own AC control! Front load HE WASHER & DRYER included (as-is), extra deep garage allows plenty of storage space and ability to still park 2 cars inside. Rent INCLUDES LAWN CARE. Community has TWO POOLS, WORKOUT ROOM, PLAYGROUND. Location is just minutes to FL-408 and convenient to Research Park, UCF, Avalon Park and Waterford Lakes. Owner will consider one pet, up to 30lbs, with increase in deposit. Ready for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Don't wait on this one- it really is a MUST SEE!!!



