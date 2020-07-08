All apartments in Alafaya
13726 Old Dock Rd

13726 Old Dock Road · No Longer Available
Alafaya
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

13726 Old Dock Road, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
East Orlando 4br 3ba + BONUS ROOM in BRIDGEWATER community! New windows, updated AC, includes lawn care. - East Orlando 4br 3ba + BONUS ROOM in BRIDGEWATER community! Expect to be impressed by this extremely well maintained home.. New ENERGY EFFICIENT double pane windows, UPDATED 18 Seer A/C unit for the downstairs, FIRST FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM, 3 way split plan. OPEN FLOOR PLAN in living area, with kitchen open to the family room. Separate living and dining rooms with CROWN MOLDING. Kitchen features island counter, large pantry, updated Samsung STAINLESS STEEL appliances, solid wood cabinets with crown molding. Double sliding doors from family room to covered rear porch, also accessible from master bedroom and bath 3. Spacious master bedroom with WALK IN CLOSET. Master bath has "his & hers" vanities, GARDEN TUB and separate glass enclosed shower. Updated vanity in bath 2 with tile shower and tub/shower combo and double sink vanity in bath 3. HUGE BONUS ROOM upstairs with its own AC control! Front load HE WASHER & DRYER included (as-is), extra deep garage allows plenty of storage space and ability to still park 2 cars inside. Rent INCLUDES LAWN CARE. Community has TWO POOLS, WORKOUT ROOM, PLAYGROUND. Location is just minutes to FL-408 and convenient to Research Park, UCF, Avalon Park and Waterford Lakes. Owner will consider one pet, up to 30lbs, with increase in deposit. Ready for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Don't wait on this one- it really is a MUST SEE!!!

(RLNE5767458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

