1351 BLACKWATER POND DR

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage pet friendly

- Waterford Trails: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car garage, 1929 sqft, open floor plan with living, dining, family room and eat in kitchen space. 42" shaker cabinets with corian counter tops and stainless appliances. Double door closet pantry. Patio with lake view. Bright and airy colors. Washer/dryer included. Includes lawn care and community pool. Brand new carpet throughout and interiors are freshly painted!



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. No roommates, or college students allowed. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.



No Pets Allowed



