Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:20 PM

1351 BLACKWATER POND DR

1351 Blackwater Pond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1351 Blackwater Pond Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
pet friendly
- Waterford Trails: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car garage, 1929 sqft, open floor plan with living, dining, family room and eat in kitchen space. 42" shaker cabinets with corian counter tops and stainless appliances. Double door closet pantry. Patio with lake view. Bright and airy colors. Washer/dryer included. Includes lawn care and community pool. Brand new carpet throughout and interiors are freshly painted!

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. No roommates, or college students allowed. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4749342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 BLACKWATER POND DR have any available units?
1351 BLACKWATER POND DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1351 BLACKWATER POND DR have?
Some of 1351 BLACKWATER POND DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 BLACKWATER POND DR currently offering any rent specials?
1351 BLACKWATER POND DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 BLACKWATER POND DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1351 BLACKWATER POND DR is pet friendly.
Does 1351 BLACKWATER POND DR offer parking?
Yes, 1351 BLACKWATER POND DR offers parking.
Does 1351 BLACKWATER POND DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1351 BLACKWATER POND DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 BLACKWATER POND DR have a pool?
Yes, 1351 BLACKWATER POND DR has a pool.
Does 1351 BLACKWATER POND DR have accessible units?
No, 1351 BLACKWATER POND DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 BLACKWATER POND DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1351 BLACKWATER POND DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1351 BLACKWATER POND DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1351 BLACKWATER POND DR has units with air conditioning.
