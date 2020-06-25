All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 13200 Wild Duck Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
13200 Wild Duck Ct
Last updated June 2 2019 at 9:25 AM

13200 Wild Duck Ct

13200 Wild Duck Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13200 Wild Duck Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
fireplace
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Pool Home in the Villages of Eastwood - A beautiful well maintained pool home in the Greenbriar subdivision of Eastwood with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1611 square feet! The kitchen has 42 cabinets with custom crown, gas connected stove top, and eat in area. With a wonderful view of the pool and backyard and wood laminate flooring with custom 6 baseboards (2018), the spacious master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, and the bathroom has a dual vanity, garden tub and a walking closet. With stone faced wood burning fireplace, the formal living room has oversized glass sliding doors open to a covered patio inviting you into the oasis of a backyard including the pool with a waterfall feature, and brick pavers around the entire pool deck surrounding with vinyl fences (2018). The home was completely re-piped in 2016 and had a new irrigation system in 2018. This beautiful home is ready to move in today!

(RLNE4914763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13200 Wild Duck Ct have any available units?
13200 Wild Duck Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13200 Wild Duck Ct have?
Some of 13200 Wild Duck Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13200 Wild Duck Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13200 Wild Duck Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13200 Wild Duck Ct pet-friendly?
No, 13200 Wild Duck Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13200 Wild Duck Ct offer parking?
No, 13200 Wild Duck Ct does not offer parking.
Does 13200 Wild Duck Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13200 Wild Duck Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13200 Wild Duck Ct have a pool?
Yes, 13200 Wild Duck Ct has a pool.
Does 13200 Wild Duck Ct have accessible units?
No, 13200 Wild Duck Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13200 Wild Duck Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 13200 Wild Duck Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13200 Wild Duck Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 13200 Wild Duck Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College