13200 Wild Duck Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool

Beautiful Pool Home in the Villages of Eastwood - A beautiful well maintained pool home in the Greenbriar subdivision of Eastwood with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1611 square feet! The kitchen has 42 cabinets with custom crown, gas connected stove top, and eat in area. With a wonderful view of the pool and backyard and wood laminate flooring with custom 6 baseboards (2018), the spacious master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, and the bathroom has a dual vanity, garden tub and a walking closet. With stone faced wood burning fireplace, the formal living room has oversized glass sliding doors open to a covered patio inviting you into the oasis of a backyard including the pool with a waterfall feature, and brick pavers around the entire pool deck surrounding with vinyl fences (2018). The home was completely re-piped in 2016 and had a new irrigation system in 2018. This beautiful home is ready to move in today!



(RLNE4914763)