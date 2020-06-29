All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 AM

13121 COG HILL WAY

13121 Cog Hill Way · No Longer Available
Location

13121 Cog Hill Way, Alafaya, FL 32828
Deer Run South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The search is over! Your dream home awaits. Features include an open floor plan, stylish lighting fixtures, and hardwood-style and tile floors. The beautiful kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and charming wood cabinets. You'll love the backyard complete with a patio. Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13121 COG HILL WAY have any available units?
13121 COG HILL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13121 COG HILL WAY have?
Some of 13121 COG HILL WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13121 COG HILL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13121 COG HILL WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13121 COG HILL WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13121 COG HILL WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13121 COG HILL WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13121 COG HILL WAY offers parking.
Does 13121 COG HILL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13121 COG HILL WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13121 COG HILL WAY have a pool?
No, 13121 COG HILL WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13121 COG HILL WAY have accessible units?
No, 13121 COG HILL WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13121 COG HILL WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13121 COG HILL WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 13121 COG HILL WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 13121 COG HILL WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

