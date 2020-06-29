13121 COG HILL WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

The search is over! Your dream home awaits. Features include an open floor plan, stylish lighting fixtures, and hardwood-style and tile floors. The beautiful kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and charming wood cabinets. You'll love the backyard complete with a patio. Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.