13005 AUBURN COVE LANE

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court courtyard dog park parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

Avalon Park Spacious two story townhome - Avalon Park 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Townhome! Spacious two story townhome with large master bedroom, linen closets, knockdown ceiling, insulated exterior wall and 10 x 10 private courtyard conveniently located within minutes from SR50, 417, 528 and the Orlando International Airpo rt. Less than 20 minutes to UCF, Research Park and high tech medical facilities. Master planned community with Publix shopping center, specialty shops, fine dining and many other conveniences. A variety of amenities including pool & splash park, cabana , tot lot, soccer and football fields, basketball court, tennis, walking and bike trails and dog park. Interior are freshly painted! Basic cable and internet is included!



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance / Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications



An appointment will be required for showings. For more information, you can call text, 1(321) 895-9627, email: aubu13005@rent.dynasty.com, or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.



Interactive, Real-time VIRTUAL TOURS are Now Available!



