Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

12837 Tanja King Boulevard - 1

12837 Tanja King Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12837 Tanja King Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
This beautiful town home 3 bed 2.5 bath, some furnish, features granite counter tops in kitchen , large walk-in closets, .Downtown Avalon , walking distance to Publix, Downtown Shops, Parks & Playgrounds as well as Stoney Lakes Elementary. Access to Community Pool, Tennis, Racquetball, & Basketball Courts, Baseball Fields, Playgrounds, Parks.. And so much more !
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12837 Tanja King Boulevard - 1 have any available units?
12837 Tanja King Boulevard - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 12837 Tanja King Boulevard - 1 have?
Some of 12837 Tanja King Boulevard - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12837 Tanja King Boulevard - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
12837 Tanja King Boulevard - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12837 Tanja King Boulevard - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 12837 Tanja King Boulevard - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 12837 Tanja King Boulevard - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 12837 Tanja King Boulevard - 1 offers parking.
Does 12837 Tanja King Boulevard - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12837 Tanja King Boulevard - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12837 Tanja King Boulevard - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 12837 Tanja King Boulevard - 1 has a pool.
Does 12837 Tanja King Boulevard - 1 have accessible units?
No, 12837 Tanja King Boulevard - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 12837 Tanja King Boulevard - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12837 Tanja King Boulevard - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12837 Tanja King Boulevard - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12837 Tanja King Boulevard - 1 has units with air conditioning.

