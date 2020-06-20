12837 Tanja King Boulevard - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool racquetball court tennis court

This beautiful town home 3 bed 2.5 bath, some furnish, features granite counter tops in kitchen , large walk-in closets, .Downtown Avalon , walking distance to Publix, Downtown Shops, Parks & Playgrounds as well as Stoney Lakes Elementary. Access to Community Pool, Tennis, Racquetball, & Basketball Courts, Baseball Fields, Playgrounds, Parks.. And so much more !

