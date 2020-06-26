All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 12806 Sophiamarie Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
12806 Sophiamarie Loop
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM

12806 Sophiamarie Loop

12806 Sophiamarie Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12806 Sophiamarie Loop, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Listing Agent Karen Chen Email: karenchen2006@gmail.com - NO PETs, good credit. Looking for tenants who can move in 6/1-7. Beautiful 4/2 with desirable Vizcaya Waterford Lakes area! It has open floor plan with family/living/dinning room and ceramic tile throughout, all appliances included with large backyard and no near neighbors. Close to Waterford Lakes town center, schools and Easy access to UCF, Valencia College, Research Park, Siemens, Locked Martin, 408/417 toll roads. Available 6/1/19. Call La Rosa Realty at least one year.Walking distance to elementary and middle schools and shopping. Very close to Waterford Town Center, UCF, Research Park and Expressways.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4930899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12806 Sophiamarie Loop have any available units?
12806 Sophiamarie Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 12806 Sophiamarie Loop currently offering any rent specials?
12806 Sophiamarie Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12806 Sophiamarie Loop pet-friendly?
No, 12806 Sophiamarie Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 12806 Sophiamarie Loop offer parking?
No, 12806 Sophiamarie Loop does not offer parking.
Does 12806 Sophiamarie Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12806 Sophiamarie Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12806 Sophiamarie Loop have a pool?
No, 12806 Sophiamarie Loop does not have a pool.
Does 12806 Sophiamarie Loop have accessible units?
No, 12806 Sophiamarie Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 12806 Sophiamarie Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 12806 Sophiamarie Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12806 Sophiamarie Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 12806 Sophiamarie Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College