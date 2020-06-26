12806 Sophiamarie Loop

Amenities

Listing Agent Karen Chen Email: karenchen2006@gmail.com - NO PETs, good credit. Looking for tenants who can move in 6/1-7. Beautiful 4/2 with desirable Vizcaya Waterford Lakes area! It has open floor plan with family/living/dinning room and ceramic tile throughout, all appliances included with large backyard and no near neighbors. Close to Waterford Lakes town center, schools and Easy access to UCF, Valencia College, Research Park, Siemens, Locked Martin, 408/417 toll roads. Available 6/1/19. Call La Rosa Realty at least one year.Walking distance to elementary and middle schools and shopping. Very close to Waterford Town Center, UCF, Research Park and Expressways.



No Pets Allowed



