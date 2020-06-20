Location! Location! Location! Check out this three bedrooms two bath fully fenced home. Living room & Dining room separate. Home features ceramic tile throughout the entire home clean appliances . This excellent location is only 1.1 miles away from Waterford Lakes Town Center! 15' to UCF and easy access to highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12743 WOODBURY OAKS DRIVE have any available units?
12743 WOODBURY OAKS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 12743 WOODBURY OAKS DRIVE have?
Some of 12743 WOODBURY OAKS DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12743 WOODBURY OAKS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12743 WOODBURY OAKS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.