Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
12689 Whiterapids Dr
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

12689 Whiterapids Dr

12689 Whiterapids Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12689 Whiterapids Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Home in Orlando - HOA APPROVAL MANDATORY

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMSouthOrlando.com

Application Fee: $50
Pet Fee: $150
Administration Fee $125

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

(RLNE5073705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12689 Whiterapids Dr have any available units?
12689 Whiterapids Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 12689 Whiterapids Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12689 Whiterapids Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12689 Whiterapids Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12689 Whiterapids Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12689 Whiterapids Dr offer parking?
No, 12689 Whiterapids Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12689 Whiterapids Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12689 Whiterapids Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12689 Whiterapids Dr have a pool?
No, 12689 Whiterapids Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12689 Whiterapids Dr have accessible units?
No, 12689 Whiterapids Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12689 Whiterapids Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12689 Whiterapids Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12689 Whiterapids Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12689 Whiterapids Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
