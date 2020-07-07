12425 Cape Sound Cove

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1211351



New carpet coming soon! Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. This 4 bed, 2 bath house features a formal living and dining room, open kitchen/family room, and a 3-way split floorplan with a master suite. Enjoy high 9ft 4in ceilings and decorator touches including an art niche, arched doorway, and plant shelves. Kitchen has a breakfast bar, eat-in dining area, separate pantry, and built-in desk. Family room has sliding doors that lead out to covered patio and large back yard. Master suite boasts walk-in closet, double sink vanity, garden tub, and large separate shower. Tile in kitchen, bathrooms, laundry room, and foyer. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and family room. Attached 2-car garage. Beautiful community pool and tot lot playground within a short walk. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, and Waterford Lakes with quick access to SR 417, 408 and 528, Lockheed Martin, Medical City, and Orlando airport. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,High Vaulted Ceilings,Carpet,Community pool,Dishwasher,Walk-in closet,Microwave,Large backyard,Blinds

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.