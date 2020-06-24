All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 1220 TOLUKE POINT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
1220 TOLUKE POINT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1220 TOLUKE POINT

1220 Toluke Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1220 Toluke Point, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Live in fabulous Avalon Park. This 4 bedroom home has plenty of space for the family and is located in a 24/7 guard gated community. Amazing schools nearby and plenty of shopping, entertainment and restaurant choices. The split floor plan home boasts a spacious master suite with walk-in closet, beautiful bathroom with separate shower and tub and dual sinks. The other 3 bedrooms are in a split-floor plan with tons of space and their own bath. When you walk through the front doors you will be amazed with the open floor plan and lots of natural light. The view out the back is breathtaking, sit on the screened in porch and enjoy your day with pleasant sounds of nature from the rear conservation area.The association includes lawn maintenance, a beautiful swimming pool and brand new fitness center. In addition to the round-the-clock security at the guard gated entrance. You'll enjoy peace of mind and tranquil living in Avalon Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 TOLUKE POINT have any available units?
1220 TOLUKE POINT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1220 TOLUKE POINT have?
Some of 1220 TOLUKE POINT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 TOLUKE POINT currently offering any rent specials?
1220 TOLUKE POINT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 TOLUKE POINT pet-friendly?
No, 1220 TOLUKE POINT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1220 TOLUKE POINT offer parking?
Yes, 1220 TOLUKE POINT offers parking.
Does 1220 TOLUKE POINT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 TOLUKE POINT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 TOLUKE POINT have a pool?
Yes, 1220 TOLUKE POINT has a pool.
Does 1220 TOLUKE POINT have accessible units?
No, 1220 TOLUKE POINT does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 TOLUKE POINT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 TOLUKE POINT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 TOLUKE POINT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 TOLUKE POINT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College