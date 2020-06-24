1220 TOLUKE POINT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Live in fabulous Avalon Park. This 4 bedroom home has plenty of space for the family and is located in a 24/7 guard gated community. Amazing schools nearby and plenty of shopping, entertainment and restaurant choices. The split floor plan home boasts a spacious master suite with walk-in closet, beautiful bathroom with separate shower and tub and dual sinks. The other 3 bedrooms are in a split-floor plan with tons of space and their own bath. When you walk through the front doors you will be amazed with the open floor plan and lots of natural light. The view out the back is breathtaking, sit on the screened in porch and enjoy your day with pleasant sounds of nature from the rear conservation area.The association includes lawn maintenance, a beautiful swimming pool and brand new fitness center. In addition to the round-the-clock security at the guard gated entrance. You'll enjoy peace of mind and tranquil living in Avalon Park.