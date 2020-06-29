All apartments in Alafaya
1218 SENECA FALLS DRIVE

1218 Seneca Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1218 Seneca Falls Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage home - Waterford Chase East: 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage home in the well sought after Waterford. This home contains over 1,900 square feet of tile and laminate flooring. Open floor plan, crown molding and neutral paint throughout. Large fenced in backyard. Washer/dryer hookups. Gated Community. Close to UCF, 408, Siemens, Lockheed, Medical City. Great schools.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Small pets only. Pet application and pet fee is separate. Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For more information please call our office or visit, www.hamptonandhampton.com.

(RLNE5491965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 SENECA FALLS DRIVE have any available units?
1218 SENECA FALLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1218 SENECA FALLS DRIVE have?
Some of 1218 SENECA FALLS DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 SENECA FALLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1218 SENECA FALLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 SENECA FALLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1218 SENECA FALLS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1218 SENECA FALLS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1218 SENECA FALLS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1218 SENECA FALLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 SENECA FALLS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 SENECA FALLS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1218 SENECA FALLS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1218 SENECA FALLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1218 SENECA FALLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 SENECA FALLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 SENECA FALLS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1218 SENECA FALLS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1218 SENECA FALLS DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

