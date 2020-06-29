1218 SENECA FALLS DRIVE

Amenities

4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage home - Waterford Chase East: 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage home in the well sought after Waterford. This home contains over 1,900 square feet of tile and laminate flooring. Open floor plan, crown molding and neutral paint throughout. Large fenced in backyard. Washer/dryer hookups. Gated Community. Close to UCF, 408, Siemens, Lockheed, Medical City. Great schools.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Small pets only. Pet application and pet fee is separate. Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For more information please call our office or visit, www.hamptonandhampton.com.



(RLNE5491965)