All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 1124 CHERRY VALLEY WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
1124 CHERRY VALLEY WAY
Last updated February 29 2020 at 8:10 AM

1124 CHERRY VALLEY WAY

1124 Cherry Valley Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1124 Cherry Valley Way, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard is complete with a patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with durable vinyl plank and stylish tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 CHERRY VALLEY WAY have any available units?
1124 CHERRY VALLEY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1124 CHERRY VALLEY WAY have?
Some of 1124 CHERRY VALLEY WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 CHERRY VALLEY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1124 CHERRY VALLEY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 CHERRY VALLEY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1124 CHERRY VALLEY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1124 CHERRY VALLEY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1124 CHERRY VALLEY WAY offers parking.
Does 1124 CHERRY VALLEY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 CHERRY VALLEY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 CHERRY VALLEY WAY have a pool?
No, 1124 CHERRY VALLEY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1124 CHERRY VALLEY WAY have accessible units?
No, 1124 CHERRY VALLEY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 CHERRY VALLEY WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1124 CHERRY VALLEY WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1124 CHERRY VALLEY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1124 CHERRY VALLEY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College