1124 CHERRY VALLEY WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard is complete with a patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with durable vinyl plank and stylish tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinetry.