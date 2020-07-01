All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

1104 Seneca Falls Drive Orange

1104 Seneca Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1104 Seneca Falls Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
4/2.5 Bath Pool Home For Rent at 1104 Seneca Falls Drive Orlando, FL 32828 - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home for rent at 1104 Seneca Falls Drive Orlando, Fl. 32828.Central Heat & Air, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Disposal, and Pool. One small to medium dog permitted with a $300.00 pet deposit. Please call to arrange a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take Alafaya Trail South of the 408; Left onto Lake Underhill Road; Right onto Waterford Chase Parkway; Left onto Seneca Falls Drive

(RLNE5393906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Seneca Falls Drive Orange have any available units?
1104 Seneca Falls Drive Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1104 Seneca Falls Drive Orange have?
Some of 1104 Seneca Falls Drive Orange's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Seneca Falls Drive Orange currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Seneca Falls Drive Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Seneca Falls Drive Orange pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Seneca Falls Drive Orange is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1104 Seneca Falls Drive Orange offer parking?
No, 1104 Seneca Falls Drive Orange does not offer parking.
Does 1104 Seneca Falls Drive Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Seneca Falls Drive Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Seneca Falls Drive Orange have a pool?
Yes, 1104 Seneca Falls Drive Orange has a pool.
Does 1104 Seneca Falls Drive Orange have accessible units?
No, 1104 Seneca Falls Drive Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Seneca Falls Drive Orange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 Seneca Falls Drive Orange has units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Seneca Falls Drive Orange have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1104 Seneca Falls Drive Orange has units with air conditioning.

