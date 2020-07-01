1104 Seneca Falls Drive Orange

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pool air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

4/2.5 Bath Pool Home For Rent at 1104 Seneca Falls Drive Orlando, FL 32828 - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home for rent at 1104 Seneca Falls Drive Orlando, Fl. 32828.Central Heat & Air, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Disposal, and Pool. One small to medium dog permitted with a $300.00 pet deposit. Please call to arrange a showing.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.



Driving Directions: Take Alafaya Trail South of the 408; Left onto Lake Underhill Road; Right onto Waterford Chase Parkway; Left onto Seneca Falls Drive



(RLNE5393906)