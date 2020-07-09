All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

10673 Regent Square Drive

10673 Regent Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10673 Regent Square Drive, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GATED COMMUNITY of Regent Park in EAST ORLANDO!! 3br 2.5ba, 1 car garage. **Available 3/22/19**. NEUTRAL TONE PAINT and UPDATED CARPET throughout. Large living room/dining room combo with sliding doors to covered porch with storage room. WOODED VIEWS from porch, living room and master bedroom. All bedrooms upstairs with master bath featuring double sinks, GARDEN TUB and separate shower. Bath 2 has tub/shower combo. Upstairs laundry with WASHER and DRYER INCLUDED. Attached 1 car garage. Owner will consider one pet, up to 40lbs, with increase in security deposit. Community pool/playground and fitness. EASY ACCESS TO FL-408, close proximity to UCF, Waterford Lakes, Lockheed Martin. HOA application/approval required. Fee is $80 per adult occupant. Call TODAY for appointment to view. Priced to rent fast...

Gated Community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10673 Regent Square Drive have any available units?
10673 Regent Square Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 10673 Regent Square Drive have?
Some of 10673 Regent Square Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10673 Regent Square Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10673 Regent Square Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10673 Regent Square Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10673 Regent Square Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10673 Regent Square Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10673 Regent Square Drive offers parking.
Does 10673 Regent Square Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10673 Regent Square Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10673 Regent Square Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10673 Regent Square Drive has a pool.
Does 10673 Regent Square Drive have accessible units?
No, 10673 Regent Square Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10673 Regent Square Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10673 Regent Square Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10673 Regent Square Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10673 Regent Square Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

