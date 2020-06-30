10281 ANDOVER POINT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very clean 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single story home on corner lot next to playground in Andover Point. As you enter the front door, there is a dining room to your right which leads into a very functional kitchen and open concept family/living room. The living room has a sliding glass door which leads to a covered porch and big back yard, perfect for entertaining and relaxing in this partially fenced in back yard. Flooring is wall-to-wall tile, freshly painted with an open concept floor plan.

Close to shopping, expressways and downtown Orlando. 2 Car attached garage, full kitchen and washer & dryer are included.Rent does not include lawncare or pest control. Owner may consider a small pet on a case by case basis.