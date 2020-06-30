All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:27 AM

10281 ANDOVER POINT

10281 Andover Point Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10281 Andover Point Circle, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very clean 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single story home on corner lot next to playground in Andover Point. As you enter the front door, there is a dining room to your right which leads into a very functional kitchen and open concept family/living room. The living room has a sliding glass door which leads to a covered porch and big back yard, perfect for entertaining and relaxing in this partially fenced in back yard. Flooring is wall-to-wall tile, freshly painted with an open concept floor plan.
Close to shopping, expressways and downtown Orlando. 2 Car attached garage, full kitchen and washer & dryer are included.Rent does not include lawncare or pest control. Owner may consider a small pet on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

