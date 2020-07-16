81 Courtland Avenue

Amenities

Immaculate 3 bedroom unit in the Heywood Heights Complex. This pristine unit offers 1,485 square feet of sun-filled space. The expansive living room features gleaming hardwood floors and sliders to the patio. Off the living room is the dining area and kitchen, with plenty of cabinet/counter space. The master bedroom suite is complete with a spacious walk-in closet and master bath. Two additional bedrooms with ample closet space and a full bathroom are just a few steps down the hall. Enjoy the wonderful amenities this complex offers, including an in-ground pool with sauna/shower and clubhouse. Conveniently located in close proximity to I-95, train station, shopping, restaurants, and the Chelsea Piers Complex. Will consider pets (2 maximum allowed). Water is included in HOA. Tenant is responsible for electric (including electric heat), and $250 move-in fee.