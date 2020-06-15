700 Summer Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Brand New Downtown Chic! Spectacular 1-bedroom alcove studio condo in the heart of vibrant downtown Stamford! Sweeping skyline views from your spacious balcony, This unit has just been full renovated w/ Stunning gourmet kitchen w/ custom cabinets & top appliances, custom counter tops w/ glass tile back-splash, designer lighting enhance this very special unit, new w/w thru-out the unit, custom built-in closets, ceramic bath, all in turn-key condition, secure & well managed building, heat & hot water are included in the rent.