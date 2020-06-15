All apartments in Stamford
Find more places like 700 Summer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stamford, CT
/
700 Summer Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:44 PM

700 Summer Street

700 Summer Street · (347) 804-6386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stamford
See all
Downtown Stamford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

700 Summer Street, Stamford, CT 06901
Downtown Stamford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 9E · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 601 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Brand New Downtown Chic! Spectacular 1-bedroom alcove studio condo in the heart of vibrant downtown Stamford! Sweeping skyline views from your spacious balcony, This unit has just been full renovated w/ Stunning gourmet kitchen w/ custom cabinets & top appliances, custom counter tops w/ glass tile back-splash, designer lighting enhance this very special unit, new w/w thru-out the unit, custom built-in closets, ceramic bath, all in turn-key condition, secure & well managed building, heat & hot water are included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Summer Street have any available units?
700 Summer Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 Summer Street have?
Some of 700 Summer Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Summer Street currently offering any rent specials?
700 Summer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Summer Street pet-friendly?
No, 700 Summer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 700 Summer Street offer parking?
Yes, 700 Summer Street does offer parking.
Does 700 Summer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Summer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Summer Street have a pool?
No, 700 Summer Street does not have a pool.
Does 700 Summer Street have accessible units?
No, 700 Summer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Summer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Summer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 700 Summer Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residences on Bedford
1425 Bedford St
Stamford, CT 06905
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard
Stamford, CT 06901
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St
Stamford, CT 06901
Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road
116 Danbury Rd
Stamford, CT 06897
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St
Stamford, CT 06901
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North
Stamford, CT 06902
1200 Bedford
1200 Bedford Street
Stamford, CT 06901

Similar Pages

Stamford 1 BedroomsStamford 2 Bedrooms
Stamford Dog Friendly ApartmentsStamford Pet Friendly Places
Stamford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NY
Glen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYOssining, NY
Hauppauge, NYDarien, CTMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYEast Garden City, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown StamfordNewfield Westover Turn Of River
Harbor Point
Glenbrook

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Hofstra University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity