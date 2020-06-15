All apartments in Stamford
52 Randall Avenue

52 Randall Avenue · (203) 918-8174
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

52 Randall Avenue, Stamford, CT 06905
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Welcome to Randall Mews, a peaceful complex located minutes to the heart of downtown Stamford, yet tucked away at the end of a quiet cul de sac. This updated 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse has everything you are looking for. An open concept first floor allows the kitchen to overlook the large dining & living room with fireplace. Sliders lead to private deck and backyard area. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a bar top perfect for entertaining. Head upstairs and you will find two spacious bedrooms both with en-suite bathrooms. The master was freshly painted and has a newly renovated bathroom. There are beautiful, rich hardwood floors throughout the main and upper levels. Head downstairs to the finished lower level which is perfect for a rec room or den. The owner used this space as a movie theater! There is also a separate laundry/storage room in the lower level. 2 car tandem reserved parking lot spaces, which comes with a universal electric car charger (NEMA 14-50 Plug). Come and escape to this private retreat today! Pictures of basement movie theater taken before owner moved out - movie theater equipment and furniture not included.

Also for finished basement sq ftage, can we say estimated is 360 sq ft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Randall Avenue have any available units?
52 Randall Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 Randall Avenue have?
Some of 52 Randall Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Randall Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
52 Randall Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Randall Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 52 Randall Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 52 Randall Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 52 Randall Avenue does offer parking.
Does 52 Randall Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 Randall Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Randall Avenue have a pool?
No, 52 Randall Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 52 Randall Avenue have accessible units?
No, 52 Randall Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Randall Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 Randall Avenue has units with dishwashers.
