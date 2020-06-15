52 Randall Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to Randall Mews, a peaceful complex located minutes to the heart of downtown Stamford, yet tucked away at the end of a quiet cul de sac. This updated 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse has everything you are looking for. An open concept first floor allows the kitchen to overlook the large dining & living room with fireplace. Sliders lead to private deck and backyard area. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a bar top perfect for entertaining. Head upstairs and you will find two spacious bedrooms both with en-suite bathrooms. The master was freshly painted and has a newly renovated bathroom. There are beautiful, rich hardwood floors throughout the main and upper levels. Head downstairs to the finished lower level which is perfect for a rec room or den. The owner used this space as a movie theater! There is also a separate laundry/storage room in the lower level. 2 car tandem reserved parking lot spaces, which comes with a universal electric car charger (NEMA 14-50 Plug). Come and escape to this private retreat today! Pictures of basement movie theater taken before owner moved out - movie theater equipment and furniture not included.



