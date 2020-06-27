All apartments in Stamford
Find more places like 326 Southfield Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stamford, CT
/
326 Southfield Point
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:10 AM

326 Southfield Point

326 Southfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stamford
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

326 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Just when you thought all the good summer rentals were gone! Amazing beach neighborhood just over the Old Greenwich line in private Southfield Point with beach and dock. This fully furnished Normandy style beach home has 4 Bedrooms/2.5 baths with heated salt water pool, outdoor shower and all the toys including kayak and bikes. Walk to Stamford's waterfront boardwalk with outdoor dinning options including Prime & Crabshell or bike to Old Greenwich and enjoy Le Fat Poodle Bistro or Beach House Cafe. Everything is included so just enjoy: pool maintenance, landscaping, cleaning service just pay electric and gas for pool heater if used.
$42k/month of August. September option a possibility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Southfield Point have any available units?
326 Southfield Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stamford, CT.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 Southfield Point have?
Some of 326 Southfield Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 Southfield Point currently offering any rent specials?
326 Southfield Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Southfield Point pet-friendly?
No, 326 Southfield Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 326 Southfield Point offer parking?
Yes, 326 Southfield Point offers parking.
Does 326 Southfield Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 Southfield Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Southfield Point have a pool?
Yes, 326 Southfield Point has a pool.
Does 326 Southfield Point have accessible units?
No, 326 Southfield Point does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Southfield Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 Southfield Point has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences on Bedford
1425 Bedford St
Stamford, CT 06905
Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd
Stamford, CT 06902
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard
Stamford, CT 06901
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E
Stamford, CT 06840
121 Towne
121 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd
Stamford, CT 06902
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place
Stamford, CT 06901
1200 Bedford
1200 Bedford Street
Stamford, CT 06901

Similar Pages

Stamford 1 BedroomsStamford 2 Bedrooms
Stamford Dog Friendly ApartmentsStamford Luxury Places
Stamford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYQueens, NYYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NY
Port Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTHuntington Station, NYHarrison, NY
Ossining, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown StamfordNewfield Westover Turn Of River
Harbor Point
Glenbrook

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Iona College