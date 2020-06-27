326 Southfield Point

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Just when you thought all the good summer rentals were gone! Amazing beach neighborhood just over the Old Greenwich line in private Southfield Point with beach and dock. This fully furnished Normandy style beach home has 4 Bedrooms/2.5 baths with heated salt water pool, outdoor shower and all the toys including kayak and bikes. Walk to Stamford's waterfront boardwalk with outdoor dinning options including Prime & Crabshell or bike to Old Greenwich and enjoy Le Fat Poodle Bistro or Beach House Cafe. Everything is included so just enjoy: pool maintenance, landscaping, cleaning service just pay electric and gas for pool heater if used.

$42k/month of August. September option a possibility.