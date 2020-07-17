All apartments in Stamford
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:12 AM

293 Janes Lane

293 Janes Lane · (203) 504-5326
Location

293 Janes Lane, Stamford, CT 06903

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2548 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Do you believe in love at first sight? You will when you walk in to this meticulous 4BR colonial/split and see the majestic view of wooded conservation land and hear the soothing sound of an alluring waterfall. Enjoy the glorious 4-season views from the wall of windows in the spacious family room and new gourmet eat-in kitchen. Or take it all in from the enormous deck, beautiful patio or large level backyard. This perfectly maintained, light & bright home has something for everyone: warm & inviting living room with fireplace, open layout, playroom/office, hardwood flrs, 2-car garage, loads of storage, privacy from neighbors. Conveniently located just min from the Merritt & shopping, and Northeast Elementary. You must come and fall in love.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 293 Janes Lane have any available units?
293 Janes Lane has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 293 Janes Lane have?
Some of 293 Janes Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 293 Janes Lane currently offering any rent specials?
293 Janes Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 293 Janes Lane pet-friendly?
No, 293 Janes Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 293 Janes Lane offer parking?
Yes, 293 Janes Lane offers parking.
Does 293 Janes Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 293 Janes Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 293 Janes Lane have a pool?
No, 293 Janes Lane does not have a pool.
Does 293 Janes Lane have accessible units?
No, 293 Janes Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 293 Janes Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 293 Janes Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
