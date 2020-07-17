293 Janes Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Do you believe in love at first sight? You will when you walk in to this meticulous 4BR colonial/split and see the majestic view of wooded conservation land and hear the soothing sound of an alluring waterfall. Enjoy the glorious 4-season views from the wall of windows in the spacious family room and new gourmet eat-in kitchen. Or take it all in from the enormous deck, beautiful patio or large level backyard. This perfectly maintained, light & bright home has something for everyone: warm & inviting living room with fireplace, open layout, playroom/office, hardwood flrs, 2-car garage, loads of storage, privacy from neighbors. Conveniently located just min from the Merritt & shopping, and Northeast Elementary. You must come and fall in love.