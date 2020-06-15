All apartments in Stamford
2700 Bedford Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:30 PM

2700 Bedford Street

2700 Bedford Street · (646) 239-7765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2700 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT 06905
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit K · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1410 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
guest parking
Chic In Town Living In This Great Townhouse Which Is Convenient To Everything. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, new tiled back splash and SS Appliances. Large living room with sliders to deck and wood burning fireplace. Formal Dining Room area. Half bath on main floor. Upstairs there is a large Master Bedroom, with Vaulted Ceiling and beautiful master bath, recently renovated. On the second floor you will also find a second bedroom, an updated guest bathroom along with a Den that could be used as a 3Rd Bed/home office. Laundry in the unit. Covered parking in Carport with bonus storage room. Visitor parking available. Nothing to do but move in, unpack your bags and enjoy the convenience of this location. A walk to stores and restaurants and easy access to main roads and train station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Bedford Street have any available units?
2700 Bedford Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Bedford Street have?
Some of 2700 Bedford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Bedford Street currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Bedford Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Bedford Street pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Bedford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 2700 Bedford Street offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Bedford Street does offer parking.
Does 2700 Bedford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2700 Bedford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Bedford Street have a pool?
No, 2700 Bedford Street does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Bedford Street have accessible units?
No, 2700 Bedford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Bedford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Bedford Street has units with dishwashers.
