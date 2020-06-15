2700 Bedford Street

Amenities

Chic In Town Living In This Great Townhouse Which Is Convenient To Everything. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, new tiled back splash and SS Appliances. Large living room with sliders to deck and wood burning fireplace. Formal Dining Room area. Half bath on main floor. Upstairs there is a large Master Bedroom, with Vaulted Ceiling and beautiful master bath, recently renovated. On the second floor you will also find a second bedroom, an updated guest bathroom along with a Den that could be used as a 3Rd Bed/home office. Laundry in the unit. Covered parking in Carport with bonus storage room. Visitor parking available. Nothing to do but move in, unpack your bags and enjoy the convenience of this location. A walk to stores and restaurants and easy access to main roads and train station.