Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Fabulous 1 bedroom unit located on the 2nd floor in quiet complex. End unit with private deck. 1 Reserved parking space and will accept pets. Washer/dryer and storage on premises. Located Near I-95, Walking distance to beach, park, restaurants and much more. HEAT INCLUDED! Don't miss out!



Please note the bathroom is being completely remodeled and entire unit will be painted.



Excellent credit a must!