Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Pristine 1 bedroom apartment at desirable Chesterfield. This Unit has new w/w carpet and crown molding throughout. Tile entry way leads to updated kitchen featuring granite counters, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted. Washer and dryer in unit. Sliders from bedroom lead to private deck. Plenty of parking . Two beautiful pools and clubhouse. Great central location to 95 the Merritt and train. Walk to Stop & Shop, liquor store, restaurants and all of Ridgeway shopping center. 24 Hour gated security.