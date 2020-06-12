All apartments in Stamford
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:37 AM

19 Stillwater Avenue

19 Stillwater Avenue · (203) 521-0343
Location

19 Stillwater Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit E · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1749 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Best priced 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage rental on the market!! This freshly painted townhouse offers beaming hardwood floors throughout the first level, storage galore, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen, beautiful wood trim detail and lovely fireplace in the living room. The additional two bedrooms and full bathroom are located on the second level along with laundry units. Large Master Suite occupies the entire third level with breath taking City Views, matriculate walk-in closet and grand master bathroom. Close proximity to downtown, train station and other area amenities. Good Credit Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Stillwater Avenue have any available units?
19 Stillwater Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Stillwater Avenue have?
Some of 19 Stillwater Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Stillwater Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19 Stillwater Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Stillwater Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 19 Stillwater Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 19 Stillwater Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19 Stillwater Avenue does offer parking.
Does 19 Stillwater Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Stillwater Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Stillwater Avenue have a pool?
No, 19 Stillwater Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19 Stillwater Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19 Stillwater Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Stillwater Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Stillwater Avenue has units with dishwashers.
