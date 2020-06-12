19 Stillwater Avenue

Amenities

Best priced 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage rental on the market!! This freshly painted townhouse offers beaming hardwood floors throughout the first level, storage galore, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen, beautiful wood trim detail and lovely fireplace in the living room. The additional two bedrooms and full bathroom are located on the second level along with laundry units. Large Master Suite occupies the entire third level with breath taking City Views, matriculate walk-in closet and grand master bathroom. Close proximity to downtown, train station and other area amenities. Good Credit Required.