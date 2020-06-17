141 Grove Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

TAKE ANOTHER LOOK. NEW WALL TO WALL CARPETING JUST INSTALLED IN BOTH BEDROOMS AND HALLWAY. Spacious Two Bedroom Two Bath Townhouse with foyer, loft with skylight and garage. Living Room/dining area with NEW sliding glass doors to deck. Updated eat in kitchen with tile floor and all appliances. Bathrooms recently updated. Unit has been freshly painted and move in ready for new tenants. Large separate storage room with your own washer and dryer in lower level. Assigned garage space and ample visitor spaces. Convenient location, walk to bus line and downtown Stamford, library, restaurants. Association will be installing new vinyl siding and redoing courtyard pavers in the near future. A great place to live, previous tenants had been there for seven years.