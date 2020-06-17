All apartments in Stamford
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:10 PM

141 Grove Street

141 Grove Street · (203) 326-1248
Location

141 Grove Street, Stamford, CT 06902

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit G · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1490 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
TAKE ANOTHER LOOK. NEW WALL TO WALL CARPETING JUST INSTALLED IN BOTH BEDROOMS AND HALLWAY. Spacious Two Bedroom Two Bath Townhouse with foyer, loft with skylight and garage. Living Room/dining area with NEW sliding glass doors to deck. Updated eat in kitchen with tile floor and all appliances. Bathrooms recently updated. Unit has been freshly painted and move in ready for new tenants. Large separate storage room with your own washer and dryer in lower level. Assigned garage space and ample visitor spaces. Convenient location, walk to bus line and downtown Stamford, library, restaurants. Association will be installing new vinyl siding and redoing courtyard pavers in the near future. A great place to live, previous tenants had been there for seven years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Grove Street have any available units?
141 Grove Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 Grove Street have?
Some of 141 Grove Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
141 Grove Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 141 Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 141 Grove Street offer parking?
Yes, 141 Grove Street does offer parking.
Does 141 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 Grove Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 141 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 141 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 141 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Grove Street has units with dishwashers.
