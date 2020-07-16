1394 Summer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Centrally located with great city views. This spacious apartment has recently updated kitchen with new granite counter, tile floor and cabinets. Large pantry and separate dinning area. All bedrooms are good size with new carpeting. Enjoy fresh air on the deck off the kitchen. Coin Operated laundry for the unit is located in the next building over for convenience. Great natural light throughout. Walk to downtown, restaurants shops , train and has bus stop right in front of the buildings. Won't last