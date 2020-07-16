All apartments in Stamford
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

1394 Summer Street

1394 Summer Street · No Longer Available
Location

1394 Summer Street, Stamford, CT 06905
Downtown Stamford

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Centrally located with great city views. This spacious apartment has recently updated kitchen with new granite counter, tile floor and cabinets. Large pantry and separate dinning area. All bedrooms are good size with new carpeting. Enjoy fresh air on the deck off the kitchen. Coin Operated laundry for the unit is located in the next building over for convenience. Great natural light throughout. Walk to downtown, restaurants shops , train and has bus stop right in front of the buildings. Won't last

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1394 Summer Street have any available units?
1394 Summer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stamford, CT.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1394 Summer Street have?
Some of 1394 Summer Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1394 Summer Street currently offering any rent specials?
1394 Summer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1394 Summer Street pet-friendly?
No, 1394 Summer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 1394 Summer Street offer parking?
Yes, 1394 Summer Street offers parking.
Does 1394 Summer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1394 Summer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1394 Summer Street have a pool?
No, 1394 Summer Street does not have a pool.
Does 1394 Summer Street have accessible units?
No, 1394 Summer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1394 Summer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1394 Summer Street has units with dishwashers.
