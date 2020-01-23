All apartments in Stamford
Find more places like
1 Strawberry Hill Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stamford, CT
/
1 Strawberry Hill Avenue
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:15 PM

1 Strawberry Hill Avenue

1 Strawberry Hill Avenue · (203) 355-9536
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stamford
See all
Glenbrook
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1 Strawberry Hill Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902
Glenbrook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4H · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
It’s all here in this fabulous luxury high rise in downtown Stamford. 24-hour Doorman building, Gym, Heated Pool, Library and more. This high profile complex went through a complete renovation recently with interior/exterior painting, walkways, refurbished hallways, enhanced landscaping, new windows, pool decking, resurfacing and more. This spacious 2 bed, 2 bath condo overlooks the pool and offers plenty of sunlight. A large screened-in balcony invites you to sit and enjoy a morning coffee. It’s an oasis in the city with an urban flavor. Kitchen is nicely updated with Italian Design Tile, double ceramic sink with disposal and stainless steel appliances. The Master Bedroom has its own bath with great closet space. The 2nd bedroom also offers plenty of closets. Wood Laminate flooring throughout, custom blinds in the living room and master bedroom, Solar shade in 2nd bedroom. Full-size laundry is in unit. On Garage Level 2, reserved parking space #33. All of this and walking distance to Stamford’s best restaurants, theater, shopping, bus, and train. Summer is around the corner and the pool is waiting for you. Take advantage of this ultimate urban lifestyle!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1 Strawberry Hill Avenue have any available units?
1 Strawberry Hill Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Strawberry Hill Avenue have?
Some of 1 Strawberry Hill Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Strawberry Hill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1 Strawberry Hill Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Strawberry Hill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1 Strawberry Hill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 1 Strawberry Hill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1 Strawberry Hill Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1 Strawberry Hill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Strawberry Hill Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Strawberry Hill Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1 Strawberry Hill Avenue has a pool.
Does 1 Strawberry Hill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1 Strawberry Hill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Strawberry Hill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Strawberry Hill Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Residences on Bedford
1425 Bedford St
Stamford, CT 06905
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E
Stamford, CT 06840
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd
Stamford, CT 06902
121 Towne
121 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902
The Key At Yale And Towne
110 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902
Baypointe
112 Southfield Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
1200 Bedford
1200 Bedford Street
Stamford, CT 06901

Similar Pages

Stamford 1 BedroomsStamford 2 BedroomsStamford Dog Friendly ApartmentsStamford Pet Friendly PlacesStamford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYOssining, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYEast Garden City, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown StamfordNewfield Westover Turn Of RiverHarbor PointGlenbrook

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman CollegeHofstra University