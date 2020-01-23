1 Strawberry Hill Avenue.

Amenities

It’s all here in this fabulous luxury high rise in downtown Stamford. 24-hour Doorman building, Gym, Heated Pool, Library and more. This high profile complex went through a complete renovation recently with interior/exterior painting, walkways, refurbished hallways, enhanced landscaping, new windows, pool decking, resurfacing and more. This spacious 2 bed, 2 bath condo overlooks the pool and offers plenty of sunlight. A large screened-in balcony invites you to sit and enjoy a morning coffee. It’s an oasis in the city with an urban flavor. Kitchen is nicely updated with Italian Design Tile, double ceramic sink with disposal and stainless steel appliances. The Master Bedroom has its own bath with great closet space. The 2nd bedroom also offers plenty of closets. Wood Laminate flooring throughout, custom blinds in the living room and master bedroom, Solar shade in 2nd bedroom. Full-size laundry is in unit. On Garage Level 2, reserved parking space #33. All of this and walking distance to Stamford’s best restaurants, theater, shopping, bus, and train. Summer is around the corner and the pool is waiting for you. Take advantage of this ultimate urban lifestyle!!