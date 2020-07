Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

AUDUBON COURT- Over sized end unit in a gated Condo Community centrally located in the Arts District of New Haven. Walk to everything NH has to offer. Updated kitchen and Bath. LR/DR with fireplace, built-in bookcases and bow window. Hardwood floors throughout the unit. Washer and dryer in unit. Bedroom overlooking Audubon St. has a large walk-in closet. Small patio at entrance opens to a large courtyard. A gated community. Rental available on August 1st.