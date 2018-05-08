896 State St Apt 3R

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

**EXCELLENT CREDIT REQUIRED!**

Gorgeous 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment in amazing location available now!

This newly renovated and modern apartment features hardwood floors throughout, new stainless steel appliances, and beautiful counters and cabinets. Card operated washer and dryer available in the basement, gas heat and electric, and street parking is available. 1 small pet is allowed with $250 fee! Located in the heart of downtown New Haven, close to plenty of restaurants, shopping, and nightlife.



NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed!

For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-903-4667



(RLNE5849099)