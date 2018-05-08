All apartments in New Haven
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

896 State St Apt 3R

896 State Street · No Longer Available
Location

896 State Street, New Haven, CT 06511
East Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
**EXCELLENT CREDIT REQUIRED!**
Gorgeous 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment in amazing location available now!
This newly renovated and modern apartment features hardwood floors throughout, new stainless steel appliances, and beautiful counters and cabinets. Card operated washer and dryer available in the basement, gas heat and electric, and street parking is available. 1 small pet is allowed with $250 fee! Located in the heart of downtown New Haven, close to plenty of restaurants, shopping, and nightlife.

NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed!
For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-903-4667

(RLNE5849099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 896 State St Apt 3R have any available units?
896 State St Apt 3R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Haven, CT.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 896 State St Apt 3R have?
Some of 896 State St Apt 3R's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 896 State St Apt 3R currently offering any rent specials?
896 State St Apt 3R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 896 State St Apt 3R pet-friendly?
Yes, 896 State St Apt 3R is pet friendly.
Does 896 State St Apt 3R offer parking?
Yes, 896 State St Apt 3R does offer parking.
Does 896 State St Apt 3R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 896 State St Apt 3R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 896 State St Apt 3R have a pool?
No, 896 State St Apt 3R does not have a pool.
Does 896 State St Apt 3R have accessible units?
No, 896 State St Apt 3R does not have accessible units.
Does 896 State St Apt 3R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 896 State St Apt 3R has units with dishwashers.
