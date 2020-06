Amenities

hardwood floors parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Abundant square footage and 3 bedrooms!This well tended home is on a quiet Corner. Well maintained and fresh space has beautiful Living Room Hardwood Floors and new wall-to-wall in all 3 Bedrooms. Kitchen has tiled floor and plenty of room for a dining table. Front and Back entrances and parking for 2 cars. Front yard has white picket fence surrounding white stone, low maintenance yard. Close to Food Shopping, busses and all of the entertainment that New Haven has to offer.