Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 or 4-bed second floor with w/d in unit, balcony - Giant apartment on Ferry Street with 3 full bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, balcony!



Washer and Dryer in unit!

A very rare find in New Haven

Lots of space

big kitchen

recently painted

hardwood floors

lots of windows

tenant pays utilities



600 minimum credit score needed to apply.

All adults over 18 must complete an application.

Ask about our pet policy.



(RLNE5572520)