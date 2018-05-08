All apartments in New Haven
213 Alden Ave Apt 2D

213 Alden Ave · (203) 903-4667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

213 Alden Ave, New Haven, CT 06515
Westville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt 2D · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
*HEAT IS INCLUDED*
*GOOD CREDIT IS REQUIRED 650+ **
Spacious 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment available now!
This beautiful apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a multifamily home. Newly updated, freshly painted apartment, features hardwood floor throughout, gorgeous natural lighting, and brand new windows. Spacious kitchen with big pantry on the side.Washer hookups is in the unit! Street parking is available. Small pets are allowed with a $250 deposit!

NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed! For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-293-2666

(RLNE5845267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Alden Ave Apt 2D have any available units?
213 Alden Ave Apt 2D has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 Alden Ave Apt 2D have?
Some of 213 Alden Ave Apt 2D's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Alden Ave Apt 2D currently offering any rent specials?
213 Alden Ave Apt 2D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Alden Ave Apt 2D pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 Alden Ave Apt 2D is pet friendly.
Does 213 Alden Ave Apt 2D offer parking?
Yes, 213 Alden Ave Apt 2D does offer parking.
Does 213 Alden Ave Apt 2D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Alden Ave Apt 2D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Alden Ave Apt 2D have a pool?
No, 213 Alden Ave Apt 2D does not have a pool.
Does 213 Alden Ave Apt 2D have accessible units?
No, 213 Alden Ave Apt 2D does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Alden Ave Apt 2D have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Alden Ave Apt 2D does not have units with dishwashers.
