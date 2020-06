Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

4 Bedroom & 2.5 bathroom duplex located on the 2nd and 3rd floor of a two family house.

The house features kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms, washer and dryer hookup in the unit, off street parking, and large backyard.

Heat runs on gas. Section 8-4 bedroom vouchers are welcomed!!



NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed!

For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-293-2666 Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5799277)