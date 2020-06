Amenities

Live downtown New Haven and walk everywhere - steps to the State Street train station, restaurants, museums, Yale University, Gateway Community College, shops and more! This studio is in the highly desirable Center Court Condominiums that has 14 foot high ceilings, newer stainless steel appliances, in addition, dishwasher and microwave. Handicap accessible unit. Heat and hot water are included in the rental fee!