4 Copper Hill Drive
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:10 AM

4 Copper Hill Drive

4 Copper Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4 Copper Hill Drive, New Haven County, CT 06437

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Academic rent! Free standing furnished rental in excellent condition and convenient to town, beach and I-95. First floor master bedroom with bath, second bedroom, bath and laundry room. Living room with wood floors and sliders to a private deck. Kitchen with newer appliances. Spacious second floor overlooking living room perfect for a den or office. No smoking or pets allowed. Fireplace is not usable! Owners use this lovely condo as their summer home and would like tenants to respect that. Available 9/8/2020 to 06/15/2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Copper Hill Drive have any available units?
4 Copper Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Haven County, CT.
What amenities does 4 Copper Hill Drive have?
Some of 4 Copper Hill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Copper Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4 Copper Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Copper Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Copper Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4 Copper Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4 Copper Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 4 Copper Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Copper Hill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Copper Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 4 Copper Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4 Copper Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 4 Copper Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Copper Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Copper Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Copper Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Copper Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
