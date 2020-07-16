4 Copper Hill Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Academic rent! Free standing furnished rental in excellent condition and convenient to town, beach and I-95. First floor master bedroom with bath, second bedroom, bath and laundry room. Living room with wood floors and sliders to a private deck. Kitchen with newer appliances. Spacious second floor overlooking living room perfect for a den or office. No smoking or pets allowed. Fireplace is not usable! Owners use this lovely condo as their summer home and would like tenants to respect that. Available 9/8/2020 to 06/15/2021.