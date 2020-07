Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking lobby online portal package receiving

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Welcome home to 510 Main! Our beautiful community is nestled in East Haven, Connecticut. We are conveniently located just off I-95, with easy access to local parks, fine dining, great shopping, and so much more! Let 510 Main be your gateway to fun and excitement in East Haven.