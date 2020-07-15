206 Armory Street.

Amenities

Stunning and luxurious single family house on the border of the East Rock/Hamden line off of coveted Prospect Hill. Two blocks to the Yale shuttle and a straight route down the hill to Yale and downtown. Renovated top to bottom. Amazing brand new chefs kitchen with all of the bells and whistles. Gleaming new dark hardwood floors throughout, gas heat, central air, recessed lighting and working wood burning fireplace. One bedroom on the first floor with renovated en suite bath and three additional bedrooms and two full renovated baths on the second floor. Enjoy the spacious landscaped yard and detached 2 car garage. A block to the most majestic park in East Rock. One month security deposit ands pets welcome. Please call for your private showing.