Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:03 PM

206 Armory Street

206 Armory Street · (203) 889-7914
Location

206 Armory Street, New Haven County, CT 06517

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,295

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1828 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning and luxurious single family house on the border of the East Rock/Hamden line off of coveted Prospect Hill. Two blocks to the Yale shuttle and a straight route down the hill to Yale and downtown. Renovated top to bottom. Amazing brand new chefs kitchen with all of the bells and whistles. Gleaming new dark hardwood floors throughout, gas heat, central air, recessed lighting and working wood burning fireplace. One bedroom on the first floor with renovated en suite bath and three additional bedrooms and two full renovated baths on the second floor. Enjoy the spacious landscaped yard and detached 2 car garage. A block to the most majestic park in East Rock. One month security deposit ands pets welcome. Please call for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Armory Street have any available units?
206 Armory Street has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 206 Armory Street have?
Some of 206 Armory Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Armory Street currently offering any rent specials?
206 Armory Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Armory Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Armory Street is pet friendly.
Does 206 Armory Street offer parking?
Yes, 206 Armory Street offers parking.
Does 206 Armory Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Armory Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Armory Street have a pool?
No, 206 Armory Street does not have a pool.
Does 206 Armory Street have accessible units?
No, 206 Armory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Armory Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Armory Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Armory Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 206 Armory Street has units with air conditioning.

