Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Offering two and three bedroom luxury townhouses, Summitwood is a pedestrian friendly neighborhood quaintly situated in a country setting conveniently located near shopping and highways. Units are available with a full basement or a garage. The grounds are professionally maintained by Carabetta's 24 hour Maintenance Team who implement a landscaping plan that provides seasonal color year-round. Residents enjoy, ample off-street parking, hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, appliances and washer/dryer hook-ups.