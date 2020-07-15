55 Apartments for rent in Ridge, NY📍
1 of 13
1 of 1
1 of 14
1 of 3
1 of 1
1 of 8
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 2
1 of 12
1 of 6
1 of 21
1 of 5
1 of 20
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 26
1 of 3
1 of 18
1 of 13
1 of 18
1 of 30
1 of 34
1 of 9
The hamlet of Ridge is part of the Suffolk County and is located less than sixty miles east of New York City in the State of New York. It has a population of more than 13,000 within a total land area of 13.5 square miles. It has a low population density of around 990 people per square mile. The weather here is fairly average. The highest average temperature is around 73F and occurs in July. During the cold season, the lowest average temperature is 32F during February. This hamlet has been ranked as an extremely livable area due to a number of reasons.
What's a Hamlet?
Wondering what hamlet means? No, it's not a Shakespeare play. In the state of New York, there are areas not incorporated as villages or cities but are within a town. This community is defined by its name, usually with references to their local post office, school district or fire district. Hamlets are not defined by the New York law, but many people have come to know areas such as these by that term. They depend on the town they are contained in for government and municipal services since they do not have a government of their own. There are plenty of areas like these in New York and one of them became to be known as Ridge. It is known as "The Gateway to the Pine Barrens" since it is located on the northwestern end of the Long Island Pine Barren Regions.
The Hunt
Gear up for the hunt because if you want to live in this place, then you better be prepared to look for an apartment. Most of the housing units in Ridge are owned and only a few are rented. The vacancy rate is also extremely low and there will be a lot of competition from other people who want to live here. Two bedroom apartments for rent are the most common type, while 3-4 bedrooms make up less of the percentage.
Ridge has three major suburban neighborhoods named Upton, Town Center and Aylesbury Ct. / Bridgewater Dr. If you want to figure out the best place to live when you move to town, check out the list below!
Upton: This neighborhood has the most expensive real estate and rental housing value among the neighborhoods in Ridge. The average rent here is higher than 84 percent of the other neighboring cities in the state of New York. It has the least number of vacancy rates in Ridge as well. The most common type here are single family homes, medium apartments with 1-2 bedrooms and apartment complexes. Most people drive their own cars, while some carpool to work. The average commute time for one way trips is greater than 15-30 minutes.
Town Center: This area is located at the center of the hamlet and is in the middle for rental cost. The cost of rent in this place is actually 47 percent less compared to the other cities in New York. It has the highest vacancy rate among its neighbors in Ridge as well. The most common types of apartments are small to medium sized and high rise apartments. Majority of the people drive to work, but more people carpool here compared to its neighbors. The average time for one way commutes is around 15-30 minutes.
Aylesbury Ct. / Bridgewater Dr.: This neighborhood in Ridge has the smallest rent value. The cost of rent here is lower than 41 percent of the other cities in New York. The most common types of homes are small to large sized apartments with 4-5 bedrooms. Townhouses and single family homes are common as well. This neighborhood has the middle vacancy value in Ridge. Some of the people carpool to work, while most of the people drive their own cars. The average commute time is 15-30 minutes for one way trips.
There are a total of two airports and two Amtrak train stations within 30 miles of the city center. Most of the people drive their own cars to work, while some carpool. People who take public transportation make up the least of the percentage, but still greater when compared to the national average. Be prepared for the long drive, as this place has an average commute time of 30-35 minutes for one way trips.
If you don't plan to commute and will stay in town, there will be plenty to do and eat! Along Middle County Rd, there is a plethora of restaurants, including Good Wok Restaurant and Joy Luck Club. There is also nightlife in the area if you like to have fun after dark. Some of the best spots in town include Spiro's Restaurant and Truffles Bistro & Lounge.
Are you a fashionista? You can shop 'til you drop in Ridge. There area is home to some great shopping options, including tons of shops on Middle County Rd and nearby Smithtown Plaza. If the outdoors are your thing, you won't be stuck inside a shopping mall, either. You can spend time in nature in Ridge at Brookhaven State Park, Rocky Point State Park, Middle Island State Game Farm, or at the nearby Deep Pond Conservation Area. Like golf? This area is also home to the Tallgrass Golf Course.