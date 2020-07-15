55 Apartments for rent in Ridge, NY

Moving to Ridge

What's a Hamlet?

Wondering what hamlet means? No, it's not a Shakespeare play. In the state of New York, there are areas not incorporated as villages or cities but are within a town. This community is defined by its name, usually with references to their local post office, school district or fire district. Hamlets are not defined by the New York law, but many people have come to know areas such as these by that term. They depend on the town they are contained in for government and municipal services since they do not have a government of their own. There are plenty of areas like these in New York and one of them became to be known as Ridge. It is known as "The Gateway to the Pine Barrens" since it is located on the northwestern end of the Long Island Pine Barren Regions.

The Hunt

Gear up for the hunt because if you want to live in this place, then you better be prepared to look for an apartment. Most of the housing units in Ridge are owned and only a few are rented. The vacancy rate is also extremely low and there will be a lot of competition from other people who want to live here. Two bedroom apartments for rent are the most common type, while 3-4 bedrooms make up less of the percentage.