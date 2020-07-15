Apartment List
/
NY
/
ridge
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:10 PM

55 Apartments for rent in Ridge, NY

📍

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridge
268 Berwick Court
268 Berwick Court, Ridge, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
836 sqft
Sunny 2 Bedroom Condo in Leisure Village 55+ Gated Community. New Window and Doors. Updated Bathroom. Washer / Dryer included. Community features: Clubhouse w/ Inground Pool, Golf, Library and more

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridge
10 Sally Ln
10 Sally Lane, Ridge, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Permit Allows 3 People. Clean and Neat Two Bedroom Apartment. One Bedroom is very small. Close to Bus Stop. Private apartment inside a house with 3 separate apartments. Shared Driveway. Separate Utilities.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridge
51 Panamoka Trail
51 Panamoka Trail, Ridge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1264 sqft
This delightful home located in Ridge, NY is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. This home comes with a driveway and attached garage alongside a spacious front yard filled with greenery.
Results within 1 mile of Ridge
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
127 Units Available
Yaphank
The Brio
410 W Princeton Ave, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,532
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,409
1436 sqft
Nestled in Yaphank at the heart of Long Island, The Brio brings new style and spirit to the comfort and convenience of the suburbs. Your lifestyle here comes with more space in carriage homes, mid-rise and townhome apartments.

1 of 1

Last updated March 12 at 01:03 AM
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
246 Fairview Cir
246 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautifully Updated 2nd Floor 2 Bed With Sunset Balcony, Corner Unit, Efficiency Kitchen, Formal Dining Area,Living Room With Sliders To Balcony, Bedroom, Full Bath With Laundry, Master With 1/2 Bath.
Results within 5 miles of Ridge
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
9 Units Available
North Bellport
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Wading River
128 Creek Road
128 Creek Road, Wading River, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
An Amazing & Spectacular Beachfront Rental W/Water Views..

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Wading River
124 Creek Road
124 Creek Road, Wading River, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 124 Creek Road in Wading River. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
74 Fairview Circle
74 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic corner lower unit, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, living room dining room combo, Eff. kitchen, outside patio, public parking, close to shopping, fresh paint, community amenities include pool and clubhouse. View of pond with water fountain.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
83 Fairview Circle
83 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath lower unit Dining Room/Living Room, Kitchen (granite countertops), CAC, Natural Gas Heat, Washer/Dryer and walk out patio! MUST SEE!

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Coram
242 Mount Sinai Coram Rd
242 Mount Sinai Coram Road, Coram, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Mint, Large, Upper Level With ample Closet Space, Large Deck to Yard, 2 Full Bath and Beautiful Floors

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Wading River
8 Maple Road
8 Maple Road, Wading River, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Pride of Ownership shows throughout this well maintained Home located in N. Wading River.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
5 Cathedral Ct
5 Cathedral Court, Middle Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
3500 sqft
Enjoy this beautiful home this summer away from noise and crowd. Salt water pool, big deck and yard is waiting for you. Call to schedule appointment 718-737-6597

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Shoreham
9 Tower Hill Road
9 Tower Hill Road, Shoreham, NY
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
4400 sqft
Picturesque Shoreham Village setting located moments to beach club and Village amenities. Stunning turn of the century home has been recently renovated keeping the charm & appeal present. Exquisite details.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Coram
195 Kettles Lane
195 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1798 sqft
Desirable Brighton Unit. Spacious Townhouse With Cathedral Ceilings,2 Bdr 2.5 Baths, Hardwood Flooring. 2nd Floor Loft, Full Bsmt With 8 Ft. Ceilings, 1 Car Att, Garage, Central Air, Simens Washer & Dryer. Clubhouse, Tennis, Basketball, 2 Salt Pools.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Rocky Point
9 3rd Ave
9 3rd Avenue, Rocky Point, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Wonderful rental. 20 minutes to SUNY. Well kept apartment in cape- upper level. 1 month rent, 1 month security, 1 month broker fee.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Rocky Point
141 Rocky Point Landing Rd
141 Rocky Point Landing Rd, Rocky Point, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 141 Rocky Point Landing Rd in Rocky Point. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 3

Last updated April 13 at 12:09 PM
1 Unit Available
Yaphank
51 Crescent Street 51
51 Crescent St, Yaphank, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Lovely 3 bdrm house, Liv Rm, Eik, Full Bath, 3 Bdrms, Full Basement, Brand New Carpet in all bdrms and Liv Rm, Washer & Dryer included, Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal, No pets allowed

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Shirley
448 Lucerne Avenue
448 Lucerne Avenue, Shirley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
harp ranch in desirable location just minutes to the LIE. Built in 1992, this 1,300 square foot home sits on a large, level lot perfect for entertaining.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Medford
34 Bloomington St
34 Bloomington Street, Medford, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Lg home in lovely Country Point development,4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, FLR & DR, Eik, Family Rm, 2 car garage, front porch and over sized driveway. 1 month security, first month, brokers fee to be paid by tenant.....
Results within 10 miles of Ridge
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
Coram
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
6 Units Available
Patchogue
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,591
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
21 Units Available
Coram
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,248
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Mastic
62 Eleanor Avenue
62 Eleanor Avenue, Suffolk County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Completely updated 3 bed / 1 bath - Welcome to 62 Eleanor Ave. See video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. This home has been updated top to bottom.
City GuideRidge
"Practically everybody in New York has half a mind to write a book, and does." Groucho Marx

The hamlet of Ridge is part of the Suffolk County and is located less than sixty miles east of New York City in the State of New York. It has a population of more than 13,000 within a total land area of 13.5 square miles. It has a low population density of around 990 people per square mile. The weather here is fairly average. The highest average temperature is around 73F and occurs in July. During the cold season, the lowest average temperature is 32F during February. This hamlet has been ranked as an extremely livable area due to a number of reasons.

Moving to Ridge

What's a Hamlet?

Wondering what hamlet means? No, it's not a Shakespeare play. In the state of New York, there are areas not incorporated as villages or cities but are within a town. This community is defined by its name, usually with references to their local post office, school district or fire district. Hamlets are not defined by the New York law, but many people have come to know areas such as these by that term. They depend on the town they are contained in for government and municipal services since they do not have a government of their own. There are plenty of areas like these in New York and one of them became to be known as Ridge. It is known as "The Gateway to the Pine Barrens" since it is located on the northwestern end of the Long Island Pine Barren Regions.

The Hunt

Gear up for the hunt because if you want to live in this place, then you better be prepared to look for an apartment. Most of the housing units in Ridge are owned and only a few are rented. The vacancy rate is also extremely low and there will be a lot of competition from other people who want to live here. Two bedroom apartments for rent are the most common type, while 3-4 bedrooms make up less of the percentage.

Neighborhoods in Ridge

Ridge has three major suburban neighborhoods named Upton, Town Center and Aylesbury Ct. / Bridgewater Dr. If you want to figure out the best place to live when you move to town, check out the list below!

Upton: This neighborhood has the most expensive real estate and rental housing value among the neighborhoods in Ridge. The average rent here is higher than 84 percent of the other neighboring cities in the state of New York. It has the least number of vacancy rates in Ridge as well. The most common type here are single family homes, medium apartments with 1-2 bedrooms and apartment complexes. Most people drive their own cars, while some carpool to work. The average commute time for one way trips is greater than 15-30 minutes.

Town Center: This area is located at the center of the hamlet and is in the middle for rental cost. The cost of rent in this place is actually 47 percent less compared to the other cities in New York. It has the highest vacancy rate among its neighbors in Ridge as well. The most common types of apartments are small to medium sized and high rise apartments. Majority of the people drive to work, but more people carpool here compared to its neighbors. The average time for one way commutes is around 15-30 minutes.

Aylesbury Ct. / Bridgewater Dr.: This neighborhood in Ridge has the smallest rent value. The cost of rent here is lower than 41 percent of the other cities in New York. The most common types of homes are small to large sized apartments with 4-5 bedrooms. Townhouses and single family homes are common as well. This neighborhood has the middle vacancy value in Ridge. Some of the people carpool to work, while most of the people drive their own cars. The average commute time is 15-30 minutes for one way trips.

Living in Ridge

There are a total of two airports and two Amtrak train stations within 30 miles of the city center. Most of the people drive their own cars to work, while some carpool. People who take public transportation make up the least of the percentage, but still greater when compared to the national average. Be prepared for the long drive, as this place has an average commute time of 30-35 minutes for one way trips.

If you don't plan to commute and will stay in town, there will be plenty to do and eat! Along Middle County Rd, there is a plethora of restaurants, including Good Wok Restaurant and Joy Luck Club. There is also nightlife in the area if you like to have fun after dark. Some of the best spots in town include Spiro's Restaurant and Truffles Bistro & Lounge.

Are you a fashionista? You can shop 'til you drop in Ridge. There area is home to some great shopping options, including tons of shops on Middle County Rd and nearby Smithtown Plaza. If the outdoors are your thing, you won't be stuck inside a shopping mall, either. You can spend time in nature in Ridge at Brookhaven State Park, Rocky Point State Park, Middle Island State Game Farm, or at the nearby Deep Pond Conservation Area. Like golf? This area is also home to the Tallgrass Golf Course.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Ridge?
Apartment Rentals in Ridge start at $1,750/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Ridge?
Some of the colleges located in the Ridge area include Albertus Magnus College, University of New Haven, Norwalk Community College, Wesleyan University, and Yale University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Ridge?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ridge from include New Haven, Middletown, Milford city, Norwalk, and Meriden.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CT
Central Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTYaphank, NYRocky Point, NYShirley, NYMiller Place, NYMastic Beach, NYFarmingville, NY
Selden, NYBellport, NYPort Jefferson, NYRiverhead, NYRemsenburg-Speonk, NYSetauket-East Setauket, NYWesthampton, NYRonkonkoma, NYNesconset, NYSt. James, NYEast Quogue, NYIslandia, NY